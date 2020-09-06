KVK meets with SHG

HAWAI, Sep 5: A monthly meeting was conducted by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here in Anjaw district with the newly established Brumai self help group (SHG), Tafraliang on 5 September.

Agronomy Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) Khoisnam Naveen motivated the members of the group to enhance their income through expansion of area under cereals and vegetables crops, and their cultivation practices to increase production.

President of the SHG, Shalu Minin thanked the KVK, Anjaw for its support and guidance in successful formation of the group.

The meeting was conducted under the technical guidance of Social Sciences SMS S Peter Singh, to access the functioning of ongoing activities. He expressed the importance, function, byelaws and principles of group formation and their role among women in the village.

Singh also stressed upon the youth of the district to open such groups to create self-employment opportunities and generate income.