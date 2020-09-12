Declare result

Editor,

I would like to draw the kind attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) regarding the APPSC JE/AUPO-2019 result.

The exam was conducted on 8 and 9 June, 2019. It’s been more than one year and the APPSC has not declared the result of the exam. One year is more than enough to declare the result of any exam; so why is the APPSC taking such a long time? Such delay only reflects the incompetence of the commission and creates doubt amongst the aspirants.

Therefore I would like to appeal to the APPSC to declare the written exam result as soon as possible.

An aspirant