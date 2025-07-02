Unavailability of medicines at TRIHMS’ Aushadhi Kendra

Editor,

I am writing to express deep disappointment with the persistent unavailability of essential medicines at the Jan Suvidha Aushadhi Kendra located at the TRIHMS. Despite the noble aim of this initiative – to provide affordable generic medicines to the public – the frequent lack of stock severely undermines its purpose.

This forces patients, many of whom are economically disadvantaged, to purchase costly alternatives from private pharmacies – defeating the core objective of the scheme. The meaning of jan suvidha is itself self explanatory; it means ‘public convenience’ or ‘public service’, but unavailable stock of prescribed medicines at the Jan Suvidha Aushadhi Kendra is a kind of harassment for the common public.

The staffers are often unable to provide a timeline for restocking, which adds to the frustration. There appears to be a serious lapse in inventory management and lack of coordination with suppliers.

It is requested to the authorities concerned, as well as the health minister, to minimize the operation of private clinics within the ambit of the TRIHMS, and to initiate corrective measures for effective functioning of the Jan Suvidha Aushadhi Kendra.

It is requested that they look into the matter urgently and ensure a consistent supply of essential medicines. Strengthening stock monitoring, improving procurement efficiency, and enhancing accountability will go a long way in restoring faith in this important public health initiative.

Last but not least, we have witnessed that the NEIGRIMS in Shillong (Meghalaya) does not have private clinics in its peripheral areas and its Jan Suvidha Aushadhi Kendra delivers good service.

Tacha Ningee