State records 10th Covid-19-related death

ITANAGAR, Sep 11: A 38-year-old woman died of acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid-19 infection at the DCH in Chimpu on Friday.

As per reports from health officials, she tested positive on 6 September, and was shifted from the DCHC in Midpu to the DCH on Thursday night in a critical condition.

The deceased used to work as a sanitary assistant at RKMH, Itanagar. She is survived by two sons.

With this, the total number of Covid-19-related casualties in the state has reached 10.

The state recorded a total of 154 Covid-19 positive cases on Friday. Of the total, 35 are symptomatic. Meanwhile, 121 Covid-19 patients have recovered in various parts of the state.

The Itanagar capital region reported 70 positive cases. Of the total, 26 were detected at the Banderdewa check gate, 14 each tested positive at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun and the RKMH in Itanagar, 13 at the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, and three in the zoo area.

Papum Pare recorded 18 positive cases, of whom 10 tested positive at the Hollongi check gate, and four each tested positive at the Gumto check gate and the DUDA testing centre in Yupia.

Ten positive cases were reported from East Siang. Five are returnees from Assam, while another five are secondary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

West Siang also reported 10 positive cases, of whom five are returnees from Assam, the ICR, West Bengal and Likabali, four are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, and one is a healthcare worker.

Nine positive cases were reported from Lower Subansiri. All of them are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

Changlang reported six positive cases, of whom four of a family tested positive in Miao township, one is a returnee from Assam, and the other tested positive in Kharsang township.

Five positive cases were reported from Leparada. All of them are returnees from the ICR.

Four positive cases each were reported from Kurung Kumey, Lower Dibang Valley and Upper Siang.

All four positive cases in Kurung Kumey are returnees from the ICR and Kimin, while the cases reported from Lower Dibang Valley are staffers who tested positive at the PWD office in Roing. All the positive cases reported from Upper Siang are returnees from Assam who tested positive at the check gate.

Lower Siang reported three positive cases, of whom two tested positive in Likabali township and one is a returnee from Assam who tested positive at the check gate.

Lohit also reported three positive cases. All of them are ITBP personnel who tested positive in QF.

Upper Subansiri and East Kameng recorded two positive cases each. Of the two cases in Upper Subansiri, one tested positive at the Maro PHC and the other tested positive at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Daporijo, while all the cases reported from East Kameng are returnees from the ICR.

One positive case each was reported from Namsai, Tawang, West Kameng and Siang. The person in Namsai is a returnee from West Bengal who tested positive at the check gate, while the one detected in Tawang is a healthcare worker. The person in West Kameng tested positive at the Singchung PHC, and the one in Siang is a returnee from the ICR.