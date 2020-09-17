Increasing cases and frail health care

The number of total Covid-19 positive cases in the state has crossed six thousand with 13 deaths. There has been a spike in cases in the last 10 days.

The increase in the number of positive cases can be attributed to an increase in testing. However, with the rising numbers, more effort should be put into testing.

People should be encouraged to come forward for voluntary testing as many do not go for testing even if they have the symptoms because of the stigma attached to it.

The long queue of people waiting to be tested is another reason why people do not want to get themselves tested.

The responsibility is on the government to ensure that testing is done on time and facilities upgraded.

The number is very worrying for a small state like Arunachal that lacks health facilities.

With increasing numbers of symptomatic cases, the state with frail struggling health care will not be able to deal with the numbers.

It is just a matter of time before the number will increase beyond control and so will the number of symptomatic cases requiring institutional health care.

Though the health department has been working overtime, there is no time or room for complacency till the numbers decrease.