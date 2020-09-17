Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Sep 16: The East Siang Cycling Association in collaboration with the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd is organizing a cycling competition on 2 October to raise public awareness on smart city development.

The competition will start from Pasighat and will culminate at Bodak on the left bank of the Siang River.

The winner, runners-up and the third-place finisher will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively along with trophies and certificates, according to the organizers.