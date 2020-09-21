32,238 paramilitary personnel contract Covid-19: Govt

NEW DELHI, Sep 20: The government on Sunday said a total of 32,238 paramilitary personnel have been infected by the coronavirus so far.

Union MoS for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that 9,158 personnel of the CRPF, 8,934 personnel of the BSF, 5,544 personnel of the CISF, 3,380 personnel of the ITBP, 3,251 personnel of the SSB, 1,746 personnel of the Assam Rifles and 225 personnel of the NSG were infected by the virus.

Among the infected, the highest recovery rate is reported in the CRPF (84.4 percent), followed by BSF (80.41 percent) and CISF (75.25 percent), he said, replying to a written reply.

Rai said the highest death rate has been reported in the CISF (0.43 percent), followed by the Assam Rifles (0.40 percent) and the CRPF (0.39 percent).

The minister said the government has established Covid-19 hospitals, Covid care centres and dedicated COVID health centres (DCHC) for treatment and to support the recovery of paramilitary personnel who are found positive for Covid-19.

In addition to normal benefits available to a paramilitary person on death, it has been decided to provide Rs 15 lakhs to the next of kin through the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ funds in case any military person dies due to Covid-19 infection contracted while deployed on Covid-19 related duties. Immediate grant for funeral expenses and support for expeditious processing of family pension and other dues is provided, he said. (PTI)