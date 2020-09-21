State BJP organizes community services

ITANAGAR, Sep 20: The state BJP organized community services, including blood donation and cleanliness drives, as part of its ‘seva saptah (service week)’ across the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha organized blood donation camps in various district headquarters on 17 September, while tree plantation programmes were conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha on 18 September.

A cleanliness drive was organized by the Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha at IG Park here on 19 September.

On Sunday, the concluding day, a tree plantation programme was held at the Donyi-Polo School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired here by the Bharatiya Janata ST Morcha.

On behalf of the state BJP, Transport Minister Nakap Nalo thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, MoS for Sports & Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and MP Tapir Gao “for their persistent efforts in bringing back the five Arunachalee youths kidnapped by the People’s Liberation Army recently.”

The seva saptah had been launched on 14 September in Itanagar by the state BJP to commemorate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A similar programme was held in East Siang district, which concluded with a tree plantation drive in Raneghat on Sunday.

The BJP’s Kisan Morcha wing earlier organized a blood donation camp in Pasighat, besides a plantation and cleaning programme in Pasighat and Mebo.

BJP activists planted 100 saplings of trees alongside the national highway, covering the distance between Dangirya Baba Charali and the Raneghat bridge point.