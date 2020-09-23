NEP-2020 modern, progressive and equitable: Prof Kushwaha

RONO HILLS, Sep 22: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha described the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 as “a welcome and ambitious re-imagination of India’s education system into a modern, progressive and equitable one.

“The policy is holistic and inclusive, both in intents as well as contents, and the prescriptive as well as descriptive guidelines are transformative, which would change the face of the Indian education system in the years to come,” the VC said.

He was speaking during a webinar organized by the university’s social work department on ‘Strategies and roadmaps for a holistic, flexible and inclusive higher education through the NEP-2020’ on Monday.

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra highlighted the economic significance of NEP-2020, and lauded “its emphasis on multi-disciplinarity and vocational skills in higher education.”

Two of the NEP-2020 drafting committee members – Prof Mazhar Asif, Dean, Centre for Persian and Central Asian Studies, Literature and Culture Studies Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and Prof Ram Shankar Kureel, former vice chancellor of Acharya ND University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh – highlighted the three key thematic developments in NEP-2020.

RGU’s Social Science HoD Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh said “the success and pace of NEP implementation will depend on how successfully we can scale challenges in it implementation.”

Assistant Professor Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar also spoke.

More than 125 participants from 20 states of the country, along with RGU professors and heads of various departments attended the programme.