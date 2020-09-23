Computer, furniture donated to school

YUPIA, Sep 22: A desktop computer, a table, an almirah and chairs were donated to the government upper primary school here in Papum Pare district on Monday by the lady officers of Yupia.

Expressing appreciation for the noble gesture, the school’s Headmistress, Obi Zirdo Rumi said it has encouraged her and her entire team to “work more diligently in giving better education to the students.”

She said the school earlier had to face lots of problems in getting things done on time due to the unavailability of a computer system in the school.

The school has over 160 students. (DIPRO)