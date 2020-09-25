Donations made to volunteers

AALO, Sep 24: Donations continue to come from well-wishers for the Covid-19 volunteers of Aalo who are engaged in the battle against the virus from the beginning.

Aalo Paktu Banggo Welfare Society secretary Hiyi Loyi handed over Rs 50,000 to the West Siang district administration and Rs 10,000 to the Covid-19 volunteers at Piyi Gate. The president of the Gumtu Lik Medical Complex Sector donated Rs 6,000 to volunteers, while Sipu Puyi and Sipu Colony donated Rs 6,000 to the Covid-19 warriors. (DIPRO)