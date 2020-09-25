20 sub-jail prisoners test Covid-19+ve

KHONSA, Sep 24: Twenty Covid-19 cases have been detected among the prisoners of the sub-jail here in Tirap district through rapid antigen tests conducted by the authorities on 23 and 24 September.

As per an order issued by DC (in-charge) K Tikhak on Thursday, the premises of the sub-jail have been declared as a containment zone with immediate effect for a period of 14 days, based on the recommendation of the district surveillance officer.

No individual will be allowed to enter or exit the zone till tracing and tests are conducted and the premises are declared free of infection. (DIPRO)