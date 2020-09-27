198 Covid-19+ve cases, ICR reports 87 fresh cases

ITANAGAR, Sep 26: The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported 87 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday while the state recorded 198 positive cases, according to a health department bulletin. The total active cases across the state are 2,458, with the ICR accounting for 1,324 recorded active cases.

On Saturday in the ICR, 33 cases were reported from the flu clinic of the TRIHMS, while two others were reported from outside the flu clinic. Fifteen were reported from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 10 from the flu clinic of the RKMH in Itanagar, and nine from the flu clinic of Heema Hospital in Itanagar. Eight were reported from the testing centre of the SQF in Lekhi, and six each were reported from the Banderdewa check gate and the testing centre of the CCC-SOA. Of the 87 cases, 80 tested positive with RDT-Ag and rest with RT-PCR.

East Siang recorded 21 cases, of which eight were reported from the flu clinic of the general hospital in Pasighat, and 10 from the flu clinic at the Sille PHC. Three are military personnel detected in QF, and one tested positive at the Ruksin check gate.

Changlang reported 14 cases, which include four Assam Rifles personnel, one military person and one APP person. Six were detected from Jairampur township and two from Miao township.

Tawang reported 12 cases, which include five military personnel detected in QF, while five were reported from the flu clinic of the district hospital. One was detected at the check gate. Tawang has a total of 39 active cases.

Kurung Kumey reported 10 fresh cases, including nine GREF personnel in QF and one reported from the flu clinic of the district hospital in Koloriang.

West Kameng also reported 10 cases. Four were reported from the flu clinic of the general hospital in Bomdila, while three are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier. Two tested positive at the check gate in Bhalukpong, while one case was reported from the flu clinic at the Singchung PHC.

West Siang, Papum Pare and Upper Subansiri reported seven cases each. Longding and Lower Subansiri reported five cases each, while Lower Siang reported four cases. Tirap reported three cases, Upper Siang two, and East Kameng, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Kamle reported one case each.

Of the total positive cases reported on Saturday, 25 are symptomatic.

A total of 167 persons reportedly recovered from the virus, with 52 in the ICR, followed by 19 in Papum Pare and 15 in Tawang. (See bulletin here.)