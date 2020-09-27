First e-lok adalats held by courts in various dists, 102 cases settled

ITANAGAR, Sep 26: As an alternative dispute redressal mechanism to reduce pendency of court cases under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, electronic (e)-lok adalats were conducted on Saturday for the first time in the state by the legal service institutions of several districts, under the supervision of the Arunachal State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA).

The e-lok adalats were held due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, and included Papum Pare (Yupia), East Kameng (Seppa), West Kameng (Bomdila) and East Siang (Pasighat) districts.

Twenty-four of the 102 criminal compoundable cases, bank recovery cases and matrimonial disputes listed for the day as part of the e-lok adalats were settled and disposed of, with a total settlement amount of Rs 1,614,000.

Aimed at reducing pendency of cases, the e-lok adalats were held under the direction of the executive chairman of the APSLSA.

After Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and New Delhi, Arunachal is the fifth state in the country and the first among the Northeast states to launch e-lok adalats.