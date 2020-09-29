State records 15th Covid-related casualty, highest single-day spike in less than a week

ITANAGAR, Sep 28: A 55-year-old man serving as a DFO passed away at 8:45 am in the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu due to shock following upper gastrointestinal bleeding.

The DFO was admitted to the DCH on 27 September at 8:50 am. He was suffering from liver cancer and had tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the 15th Covid-19-related casualty in the state.

The state also recorded the highest single-day spike in less than a week with 329 cases of Covid-19 on Monday. Fifty-two of the total cases detected are symptomatic – the highest number of symptomatic cases reported till date.

On 23 September, the state had recorded the highest single-day spike of 289 cases. The last highest number of symptomatic cases was 46, reported on 16 September.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) and Papum Pare topped the state’s tally on Monday with 117 and 86 cases, respectively.

In the ICR, 39 cases were reported from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, 22 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 18 from the flu clinic at RKMH, 16 from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi, 12 from the Banderdewa check gate, five from the testing centre at the CCC-SOA in the zoo area in Itanagar, four from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, and one from the helipad area in Naharlagun.

Of the 86 cases registered in Papum Pare, the community health centre in Kimin alone reported 70 cases. Seven other cases were reported from the Gumto check gate, while four more were reported from the Hollongi check gate, and two from the testing centre in Yupia. Three others are ITBP personnel from Tigdo.

All 21 cases detected in Lower Siang are primary contacts.

West Siang reported 17 cases among primary contacts. Four others are custody prisoners and three are returnees from Assam and the ICR.

Meanwhile, 97 people were discharged on the day. (See full bulletin.)

Currently, there are 2,725 active cases, of which 1,621 people are in home isolation and 1,104 are in government-run hospitals and care centres.

Arunachal is inching closer to the 10,000 mark with a total of 9,332 cases of Covid-19 reported till date.