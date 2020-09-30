DC hands over surrender certificate to ex-NSCN (IM) operative

LONGDING, Sep 29: Longding DC Cheshta Yadav handed over a ‘certificate of surrender’ to a surrendered operative of the NSCN (IM), Kholem Monwangham, in a ceremony here on Tuesday, in the presence of DSP Banghang Tangjang and the chief of Niausa village, Rangmaw Wangham.

Monwangham had surrendered before the Longding police on 21 September. The ceremony was held after nothing incriminating was found against him after thorough investigation into his past activities by the Longding police following his surrender.

The DC welcomed the operative back into the society and commended him for realizing his mistake early in his life and surrendering before the state government.

“You should from now on lead a life of a law abiding citizen.

The district administration and the Longding police will always guide and support you,” she told the former operative, and cautioned him against carrying out any antisocial activities in the future.

Monwangham stated that he had joined the NSCN (IM) as an amateur and gullible teenager but has come to realize his mistake.

“No matter what, I will shun my past way of life and lead a life of a law abiding citizen,” he said.

The DSP expressed happiness over the surrender and urged all other operatives of various outfits to also join the mainstream society.

The chief of Niausa also commended Monwangham for surrendering before the government and assured him that Niausa village would welcome him back and always support him. (DIPRO)