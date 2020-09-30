Press community mourns comrade’s father’s demise

ITANAGAR, Sep 29: The state’s press community has mourned the demise of one of its comrades’ father, who breathed his last on Tuesday at around 11:30 am in Naharlagun.

Harendra Thakur, the father of Arunachal Front subeditor Sandeep Kr Thakur, passed away at the age of 53, following a prolonged illness.

A resident of Nirjuli for the past 35 years, the deceased had a business establishment there.

The last rites were performed on Tuesday in Chimpu.

The deceased is survived by his wife and four children.

The Arunachal Press Club (APC), the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) mourned the untimely demise of Thakur and extended condolences to the grief-stricken family.

“Our hearts go out to you and your family in this time of sorrow. We pray for eternal peace of his soul and strength for your family to get through this difficult time. The press community shares the pain of your loss and will continue to extend support in whichever way possible,” the APC, the APUWJ and the AEDMA stated in a joint condolence message to the bereaved family.