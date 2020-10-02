Conduct APPSCCE preliminary as scheduled

Editor,

I would like to request the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to conduct the APPSCCE preliminary 2020-21 as per the given specified time with proper Covid-19 protocols. It is very unfortunate to witness that, ever since the commission notified the date of examination, there has been the festival of demands for postponement of examination on social media by the aspirants.

It would be baseless to ask the commission to wait for the Covid-19 pandemic to end for conducting the examination, as we all know that there’s no certainty about when it is going to be an end.

Therefore, let the examination be conducted on the given specified time by properly following the Covid-19 protocols.

We have seen that even the NTA has successfully conducted various examinations, such as JEE, NEET, and UGC NET examinations all across the country, and the UPSC – the highest and the largest recruiting body – has also notified the date of preliminary examination on 4 October, 2020.

Why should the APPSC also not conduct on the given time? Therefore, I pray to the commission for no further postponement of the APPSCCE preliminary 2020-21.

A civil service aspirant