Request for extension of prelims date

Editor,

Through the columns of your respected newspaper, we would like to draw the attention of the chairman and the secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to a matter of serious concern affecting a large number of aspirants – particularly working professionals – regarding the recently advertised assistant engineer (AE) examination.

While the release of the AE exam notification is appreciated and reflects the commission’s effort to restore public trust after the 2022 paper leak episode, the sudden introduction of a revised syllabus, along with less than two months’ time before the prelims, has created immense stress among old and working aspirants.

Many of us have been preparing for this exam for years, some since as early as 2017-18, and have even cleared the mains in previous attempts. Our preparation has been based entirely on the previous syllabus, which we treated as our foundation. With the abrupt change in syllabus and limited preparation time, our long-term efforts now feel sidelined.

For those of us already working in various government roles, the challenge is even greater. Balancing full-time responsibilities with reorienting our preparations to match a newly introduced syllabus in such a short period is highly difficult and demotivating.

The 2022 paper leak was already an injustice to honest and hardworking aspirants. Now, the combination of a new syllabus and an early prelims schedule feels like a second blow to our hopes and efforts.

We therefore humbly appeal to the commission to extend or postpone the date of the prelims examination, allowing sufficient time for all candidates – especially working professionals – to prepare fairly under the new pattern. Such a step would reflect a commitment to both fairness and inclusivity in the recruitment process.

We hope this genuine concern is given due consideration in the interest of all aspirants striving to grow through honest and sustained hard work.

Aspirants