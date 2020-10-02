Death of Desu Pertin and unborn twins a reflection of failing healthcare: AAPSU

ITANAGAR, Oct 1: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union while mourning the death of Desu Pertin and her unborn twins in the state capital said that the tragic demise was “a poor reflection of the failing healthcare system in the state.”

The health department cannot run away from its deemed responsibilities, attributing everything to the Covid-19 pandemic, it said, adding that the government should come up with a concrete working regulation all over the state, so that other medical emergencies like maternity cases and cases requiring immediate medical attention are not hampered but taken care of.

It further said that the inquiry being conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) would be impartial and time-bound to ascertain the facts. The APSCW has taken suo moto cognizance of the deaths and has announced an inquiry.

The union further said that the state government’s – particularly the health department’s – “repeated and boisterous claims” that they are fully prepared for any eventuality stands exposed and the tragic incident has poorly reflected the department’s uninspiring performance.