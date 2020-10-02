People urged to donate blood voluntarily

NAHARLAGUN, Oct 1: State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) Deputy Director Dr Nabam Budh appealed to all to donate blood regularly in order to ensure that there is no shortage of blood supply in the state.

He was speaking during the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD) celebration, jointly organized by the SBTC, the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and the TRIHMS blood bank here on Thursday.

Dr Budh informed that the TRIHMS blood bank has been recently equipped with world-class blood component machines. He said that TTI testing machines, such as Cobas e411, and many other auxiliary machines have also been installed in the blood bank in Pasighat.

“The blood component separation machine has been made functional, while auxiliary machines like bio-rad, apheresis machine, etc, are also available,” he said, and expressed hope that it would bring about a huge development in the state’s blood services.

APSACS Deputy Director Tashor Pali highlighted the media campaigns carried out by the department for observing NVBCC-2020, such as an online poster-making competition with attractive cash prizes and certificates. He urged the youths to take part in it and be a part of the campaign.

TRIHMS BBO Dr Tashi Paleng highlighted the scarcity of voluntary blood donation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and informed the gathering about the health benefits of blood donation.

Dr Hage Ambing lauded the role of the voluntary blood donors, and emphasized on promoting voluntary blood donation in the state.