201 cases detected on Sat, over 3000 active cases

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 3: The state recorded 201 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and currently has 3,015 active cases.

As usual, the Itanagar capital region recorded the highest cases with 80. Of these, 26 were reported from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, 17 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 21 from the flu clinic at the RKMH, four each from the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area, the Banderdewa check gate and the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, three from the testing centre at the state quarantine facility in Lekhi, and one from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital.

Changlang recorded the second highest cases of 16. Six of them are healthcare workers and two are APP personnel. Seven others were detected from Changlang township, and one was reported from the check gate in Kharsang.

The number of primary contacts testing positive also continues to grow steadily.

All 14 cases registered in West Siang are primary contacts of those who had tested positive earlier.

All the five and four cases detected in Longding and Pakke-Kessang, respectively, are also among primary contacts.

In the meantime, 205 people either recovered or were discharged on the day, as per the health department. (See full bulletin)

As of Saturday, 2,041 people are in home isolation and 974 people are in government-run care centres and hospitals.

The state has recorded a total of 10,421 cases of Covid-19 till date, and has had 18 Covid-related casualties.