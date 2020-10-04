Changlang DH OPD, Khonsa GH to shut after hospital employees test Covid-19+ve

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, Oct 3: In view of the sudden spike in Covid-19 positive cases among health professionals, the Changlang DMO has ordered immediate closure of the district hospital’s (DH) OPD and his office from 3-5 October.

The step has been taken to facilitate rapid antigen test of all the health workers, and also for thorough sanitization of the hospital and the DMO office premises.

However, the emergency services and Covid control room staffers will continue to attend their duties as usual, the order read.

In the meantime, those who visited the hospital in the last few days or have had direct or indirect contact with Covid-19 positive health professionals have been asked to self-isolate themselves and get tested at the Changlang welcome gate, near the police station, as early as possible.

In the event of any sign or symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty in breathing or tastelessness, the following numbers may be contacted: 93830 79747, 70859 86896, and 88370 49269.

Khonsa GH to close down for 72 hrs

Meanwhile, eight staffers of the general hospital (GH) in Tirap HQ Khonsa tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday.

In view of the rising numbers of Covid-19 positive cases, the hospital authority has decided to close down the hospital for 72 hours from 4 October for contact-tracing and sanitization.

However, emergency services will be available with a limited number of hospital staff during the period, according to an official release.