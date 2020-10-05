‘Field sanitation can keep away diseases from crops’

KHONSA, Oct 4: Tirap KVK’s plant protection scientist Pura Hano informed farmers that “field sanitation alone can keep away many diseases from crops.”

Addressing 36 farmers on the second day of the ‘training-cum-awareness programme on pest management of sali rice’ here on Sunday, Hano emphasized on correct dose and judicious use of known chemical pesticides.

He apprised the farmers of the basic pest management system, particularly rice pest, and stated that “any chemical pesticide is to be used only on need base

by strictly considering the economic threshold level of the pest population.”

KVK Head Dr DS Chhonkar advised the farmers to “take advantage of the KVK system” and assured “interested and determined farmers” that they would be provided with sufficient quantities of seeds for the coming rabi season.

Simsi Pathar village head Wanglok Lowang and GB Samhang Wangdam interacted with the KVK head regarding the pest problem and related farming issues of the village.

Knapsack sprayers and insecticides were distributed to the farmers, based on the severity of infestation in their fields.

The farmers were also provided with vegetable seeds to promote nutritional gardening.