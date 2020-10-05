CS reviews govt schemes in E/Kameng

ITANAGAR, Oct 4: During a two-day visit to East Kameng, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar recommended three thrust areas for the district: tourism, agriculture-horticulture and communication.

The CS, who reviewed the progress of schemes in the district, said that “forward market linkages should be created in the agriculture and horticulture sectors.”

During a ‘district development review-cum-coordination meeting’, it was suggested that Papu Valley be developed as an ‘organic valley’ and as a tourism centre, emphasizing on adventure sports.

It was also decided that a meeting with banks will be organized in order to strengthen the SHGs and help enterprising youths of the district.

DC P Abhishek and SP Piyush Fulzele also spoke about issues pertaining to the district.