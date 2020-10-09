APPSC set to conduct foolproof exam based on past experiences

[Nellie N Manpoong]

ITANAGAR, Oct 8: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has taken all precautions, based on past experiences, to conduct a foolproof examination (preliminary) this year.

With the APPSC set to conduct the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examinations (APPSCCE), 2020, on 1 November, the candidates this time around will also be appearing for the preliminary exam based on the UPSC pattern for the first time.

The prelims will contain two papers – general studies and civil services aptitude test.

Speaking to this daily, APPSC Secretary AR Talwade informed that the commission is conducting the exam in line with how the UPSC conducted the exam on 4 October.

“About 26,000 candidates have applied for the examination that will be held in 17 centres and 26 sub-centres across the state,” the secretary informed.

Regarding the concerns raised over Covid-19 infection, the secretary said, “We are following all Covid protocols. We have informed all the candidates through admit cards to come along with masks and sanitizers.”

“Those without masks will not be allowed to enter,” he said.

“The staff engaged in exam functioning will also be provided with masks and sanitizers. We will also follow social distancing in the seating arrangements, with six feet distance from all directions,” he added.

The APPSC had issued a recruitment notification for 79 fresh posts on 11 February this year.

The preliminary examination was earlier scheduled for 17 May, and the mains were scheduled to be conducted from 9 to 17 October.

However, with the Covid pandemic, the date for the prelims has been moved to 1 November and the tentative date for the mains has been slated for 6 February, 2021.

The APPSCCE has been mired in controversy with the last examination taking over three years to complete.

The first preliminary of the APPSCCE, 2017, was held on 26 November, 2017. After candidates alleged anomalies in the question paper, the second preliminary was held on 29 July, 2018.

On 6 March, 2020, the APPSC declared the results of the mains exam held from 10 to 20 November, 2018, amid court battles by those who did not clear the exam and protests by the candidates who had passed the prelims.

The viva voce was held from 2 to 6 June this year, and the results were declared on the evening of 6 June.

“There is no controversy as of now. We are continuing to conduct other exams and are declaring results almost daily. Let us hope for the best. We have taken all the precautions, based on past experiences, and expect that it will be a foolproof examination,” Talwade said.