State records 22nd Covid-related casualty

ITANAGAR, Oct 8: A 58-year-old male who had tested positive for Covid-19 passed away on Thursday morning at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu.

A resident of Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district, the deceased had a known case of diabetes mellitus. He was admitted on 29 September and died on 8 October due to acute respiratory distress syndrome at around 3:45 am.

The body was handed over to the relatives in a body bag after sanitization, as per the SOP.

This is the 22nd Covid-related casualty in the state and the fifth death this month.

On Thursday, the state recorded 212 cases of Covid-19, with 37 of them symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 81 cases, of which 20 cases were reported from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS (seven from other than the flu clinic, TRIHMS), 14 from the flu clinic at the RKMH, 12 from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi, 11 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, nine from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, five from the Banderdewa check gate, five from the APPSC office, three from the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area, and two from Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab in Naharlagun.

Of the 26 cases reported from West Siang, 22 are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier, and four are returnees from the ICR.

Twenty-one cases were reported from Tirap, of which 14 were reported from the flu clinic at the general hospital in Khonsa and seven from the check gate.

Meanwhile, 283 people were declared recovered or were discharged on the day (See full bulletin.)

The number of total active cases as of 8 October stands at 2,778.

2 cases detected at Jt DHS office

Two cases of Covid-19 were detected at the office of the joint director of health services (T&R) in East Siang HQ Pasighat on Thursday.

The office will remain closed on 9 October for complete sanitization of the premises to contain the spread of the coronavirus and ensure safety of the staff and visitors, as per an official order.

All the staffers of the office have been directed to undergo Covid-19 test at the DCH in NEIFM AYUSH building on 9 October without fail.