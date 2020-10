JENGGING, Oct 9: A team of the Upper Siang district administration, led by EAC (in-charge) Philip Jerang and police officials, carried out an eviction drive near the circuit house here on Friday.

Despite numerous notices, hearings and assurances by the occupants that they would vacate, the illegal occupation was continuing for a long time.

The location is the proposed site for the upcoming EAC office, the construction of which has been delayed and hampered because of the encroachment. (DIPRO)