Over 20 police officers transferred

ITANAGAR, Oct 9: In a major reshuffle, the Arunachal government has transferred over 20 police officers. Among those transferred are 20 IPS officers and seven Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS) officers, according to the order issued by Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng on Thursday.

Papum Pare (rural) SP Jimmy Chiram has been made the Itanagar capital region (ICR) SP.

Among the seven APPS officers, ICR SP Tumme Amo has been posted as commanding officer of the 2nd IRBn in Diyun in Changlang district, Dibang Valley SP Singjatla Singpho has been transferred to Siang district, and Lohit SP DW Thungon has been made the new SP of Namsai.

Senior IPS officer Madhur Verma has been named the deputy inspector general (police headquarters), while fire & emergency services SP Romil Baaniya has been made the assistant inspector general of police (planning).

Baaniya has also been given the additional charge of SP (traffic & road safety).

SP (prison) Kime Aya has been made the commanding officer of the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) in Jully.

Namsai SP Ankit Kumar Singh has been transferred to Lohit district.

Special investigation team (SIT) SP Hemant Tiwari has been made the principal of the police training centre in Banderdewa, the order said, adding that West Kameng SP Raja Banthia has been transferred to West Siang.

Siang SP Kushal Pal Singh has been transferred to Lower Siang, Longding SP BR Reddy has been sent to West Kameng, and East Kameng SP Piyush Fulzele has been made the SP (police headquarters).

Kamle SP Sumit Kumat Jha has been transferred to East Kameng as SP, and Rahul Gupta, who was awaiting posting, has been made the Kamle SP.

Aishwariya Sharma has been posted as the SP of Pakke-Kessang.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta has been made AIGP (operations) and OSD to DGP, Sanjay Bhatia has been made SP of fire & emergency services, and VH Meena has been made the Longding SP.

Rohit Rajbir Singh has been made the SIT SP, Satyavir Katara is SP (security), RS Sagar has been made the Dibang Valley SP, and Rakesh Kumar has been made the commandant of the 1st IRBn in Nansangmukh in Tirap district. (PTI)