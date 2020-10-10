Org seeks restoration of damaged log bridge

NAHARLAGUN, Oct 9: The All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS) on Friday appealed to the social justice, empowerment & tribal affairs (SJETA) director to direct the West Kameng DC to include a proposal in the annual operating plan of the district for restoration of a damaged log bridge near Upper Tippi Nallah.

In a letter to the SJETA director, who is also the member secretary of the Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board, the APWS said that the villagers of Puroik Kabuang in Upper Tippi have been facing numerous problems due to the damage caused to the only log bridge on 6 October. The bridge connected Upper Tippi with Tippi town.

On Thursday, APWB member Kapit Bechang wrote a letter to the EAC to initiate needful action for restoration of the bridge.