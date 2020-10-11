APWWS celebrates 41st foundation day

ITANAGAR, Oct 10: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) marked its 41st foundation day on Saturday by planting trees, cleaning, reaching out to Covid-19 warriors and organizing talks on the importance of mental health.

In Naharlagun, members of the APWWS’ central executive committee along with its Itanagar and Naharlagun branches celebrated the day at the APWWS office. The gathering was restricted by the society because of the Covid-19 protocol.

APWWS president Gumri Ringu spoke about the society’s long struggle for a gender just society and

its work for the uplift of women and children of the state.

During the programme, the APWWS song in Hindi was released by Ringu, advisor Jarjum Ete and secretary-general Kani Nada. The song is sung by Rerik Karlo Digbak and her team, and the lyrics are written by Yali Mugli Paksok and Dr Jamuna Bini Tadar.

In the meeting, the members remembered the contributions made by Lomte Riba Ete and other founder members.

Nada acknowledged the importance of the media in an age when information is free but not necessarily factual.

The APWWS’ Miao unit celebrated the day by organizing plantation programmes at the Miao CHC, Namphai-I and the circuit house there. The team donated food items to the Miao Covid care centre and ceiling fans to the town middle school.

Later, they organized a formal function which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav. The team submitted a memorandum to the DC, seeking mandatory showing of ID cards at liquor shops to prevent teenagers from buying alcohol.

The unit further requested the DC to organize marriage registration camps to check polygamy, especially among the government employees.

The Miao unit felicitated the Covid warriors, including the general administration, the Covid care centre, the police department, EAC Namrata Bhatt Tiwari, BRCC P Kanmai, RWD JE Jumrik Ngomdir, CHC RFW Latgam Singpho, and CHC lab technicians Manik C Jana, Munna Bin and Pisi Suriya Singhpho.

The DC felicitated the Covid-19 warriors.

In Upper Siang, the Yingkiong branch organized the day by carrying out tree plantation at Marrying Primary School, while the Jengging branch cleaned some locations in the township. Talks on mental health was also organised as part of the foundation day.

The foundation day was also observed in Koloriang in Kurung Kumey, Basar in Leparada, Aalo in West Siang, and Dumporijo and Daporijo in Upper Subansiri.