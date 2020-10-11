Mahindra unveils the all new Thar in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Oct 10: Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer on its 75th anniversary launched the new Thar at Iconic Automobiles, Naharlagun, with ICR SP Tumme Amo doing the honours.

The all new Thar has created a sensation across the nation and has already received more 9,000 bookings within four days of its launch on 2 October.

The new Thar comes in two variants – AX and LX – starting with Rs 9.80 lakhs for AX variants and Rs 12.49 lakhs for LX variants (ex-showroom, Naharlagun) and are available in both petrol and diesel engines with options of both hard-top and soft-top convertibles.

The new Thar comes loaded with features like power windows, 7 inch infotainment touch screen with GPS navigation, Apple car play and Android auto, fog lamp, daytime running lamp, cruise control, dual airbags, and 18 inch alloy wheels.

The ground clearance of the new Thar is 226 mm, and its water wading capacity is 650 mm.