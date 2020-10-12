APSLSA webinar for para legals

LEKHI, Sun 11: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) held a webinar on human trafficking on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child for para legal volunteers of the Arunachal Law Academy here on Sunday.

APSLSA member secretary Jaweplu Chai gave the keynote address, which was followed by a session on ‘Human trafficking: concept and landmark judgement’ by APSLSA project consultant Marie Riba.

Founder and chair of board of Impulse NGO Network from Shillong, Meghalaya, Hasina Kharbhih shared her experience on human trafficking in North East India.

She also showed some videos on human trafficking.

APSLSA project assistant Kamal Sharma also gave his inputs.

The webinar was interactive and many queries on human trafficking were answered by the resource persons.