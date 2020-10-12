503 villagers attend SAD camp

TAWANG, Oct 11: A total of 503 villagers from Kyidphel circle attended the 24th Sarkar Apke Dwar (SAD) camp at Bekhar village on Sunday.

This is in continuation of the SAD camps being organized by the Tawang district administration for the year 2020-21. The last camp was held at Lhunpo village under Jemeithang circle in the first week of March this year.

A total of 43 government departments with its officials were present in the camp to provide services to the villagers.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok, along with the SP, ADC (Hq) and other officers, felicitated the school and block-level toppers of Kyidphel block.

Vegetable seeds were also distributed to the gaon burahs for further distribution to villagers for free.

All the Covid SOPs were followed during the camp. (DIPRO)