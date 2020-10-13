Forestry students undergoing internship trg

ITANAGAR, Oct 12: Twenty-seven final year BSc forestry students from different colleges and universities of the country have enrolled for a two-month-long internship training programme which began at the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI) here on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural programme, SFRI Director Koj Rinya advised the trainees to avail the opportunity to enhance their practical as well as theoretical knowledge. She appealed to all the DFOs of the circles of the forest department to support the training programme.

DFO (Silviculture) Nani Sha informed the trainees about the syllabi of the training programme, while scientist and training coordinator RK Taj explained the various activities to be taken up during the training period, and suggested to the trainees to make the best use of the opportunity.

Dr LR Bhuyan also spoke.