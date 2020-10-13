Sanitizers, facemasks distributed to govt schools

DOIMUKH, Oct 12: Sanitizers and facemasks were distributed at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Papum Pare district on Monday as part of an awareness programme on Covid-19 organized by the Doimukh BRCC for all the government schools in Doimukh block.

Attending the programme, local MLA Tana Hali Tara spoke about the safety of both the students and the teaching community amid Covid-19 by observing the SOPs issued by the government.

The MLA also distributed masks and sanitizers for all the government schools of Doimukh block. The masks and sanitizers were procured with money from his MLALAD fund.

Tara asked the heads of schools to implement the programme by organizing awareness campaigns among the students, teachers, non-teaching staffs and SMCs/SMDCs.

Papum Pare DDSE TT Tara presented a brief on the SOPs regarding “reopening and post reopening of the schools, as issued by ministry of human resource development & ministry of home affairs, GoI.”

He also stressed on “alternative and shift-wise classes to be planned where there are large number of enrollments by maintaining social distancing.”

Doimukh SDO Sabadam Tayeng and Doimukh GHSS principal Mokir Kamki also spoke.