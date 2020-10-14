Allotted a different APPSCCE centre

Editor,

I would like to ask the APPSC why I have been allotted an examination centre in Aalo when I had opted for the Itanagar centre. Is this some kind of tactic to prevent some candidates from appearing for the APPSCCE prelims? My family is settled in Itanagar and I have nowhere to stay in Aalo, and adding to the misery, I along with my whole family have tested Covid-19 positive a few days back.

Now how am I supposed to appear for the examination in such a situation? What could be the reason that I have been allotted an examination centre in a far off place where I have nowhere to stay?

I sincerely request the APPSC to please let the candidates choose their examination centre or allot them the examination centre they applied for.

M Riba