Editor,

Someone has called Arunachal the land of ‘kusi-kusi’ and the recent recruitment of junior engineers in the department of public health engineering & water supply is the most suitable justification of it.

As per the state’s sports policy, 5 percent of the jobs are reserved under the sports quota for meritorious sportsperson in Group B, C and D categories, whereas, as per the ratio recruited by the department of PHE&WS, it is beyond the 5 percent reserved quota in comparison to the number of vacancy that they have advertised.

Since Group B officers are recruited by the APPSC, why is it that the same officers through sports quota are left out of the ambit of the commission? At least the basic technical knowledge should be tested before recruitment as it is the technical knowledge which will be required in executing the works during service and not the skills in sports.

By doing this type of appointments, the government is creating more frustration among the already frustrated unemployed youths when the state is already facing a high rise in unemployment rates.

Therefore, I request the chief minister to intervene and ensure that no injustice is done to the hardworking unemployed youths of the state. Let hard work and talent speak.

Frustrated aspirant