What happened to TIO written exam?

Editor,

Every department of the state government is important, but the Department of Tourism is different from others. It is through this department that the government builds the good image of the state outside the state, and also generates revenue for the government. Not only this, it also generates employment opportunities.

In spite of it being such an important department, it seems that our state government has no interest in this department. That’s why, since so many years, several districts have no regular DTO, whereas hundreds of unemployed tourism youths have been appealing for recruitment of DTOs, but the government always turns a deaf ear.

In the year 2021, a single post of tourist information officer (TIO) was advertised, whose written exam is still pending. For the commission, the single post may not be important, and that’s why it is not holding its written exam. But for hundreds of unemployed tourism youths, it is a ray hope.

The APPSC should understand that aspirants cannot keep on studying for years without knowing when exam will be held. After all, we are human beings, and humans have some physical and mental limits. Among all other vacancies which had been advertised after the TIO posts, either most of their written exams have been conducted or the date of written exam has been notified.

Aspirants of their exams are having their written exams in time, only tourism students are being kept out this opportunity.

I hope that the commission will understand our poor and pathetic condition and situation, and will hasten our appeal for conducting of the written exam for the TIO post.

Max Gamin,

Polo Colony