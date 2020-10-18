40 cases of Covid-19 in 2 days in Jully jail

ITANAGAR, Oct 17: The state recorded 179 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, with a notable increase in the number of cases in the district/central jail in Jully near here.

Forty cases have been reported from the jail in the past two days. Twenty-nine cases were recorded on Saturday, while 11 cases were registered on Friday.

Additionally, the Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported 12 cases from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, two from the flu clinic at the RKMH, six from the testing centre at the CCC near the zoo area, four from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, 15 from the flu clinic at TRIHMS, four from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, two from Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab in Naharlagun, and one case each from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi, the helipad area in Naharlagun and the Banderdewa check gate.

This was followed by East Siang with 21 cases. Fourteen of the total cases were reported from the flu clinic at BPGH in Pasighat, six are primary contacts and one is from the military.

Namsai reported five cases each from the flu clinic at the district hospital there and the check gate. One other case was reported from the flu clinic at the Chowkham CHC.

Seven of the 10 cases reported from West Siang are primary contacts, while two others are ICR returnees and one was reported from the flu clinic at the general hospital in Aalo.

Meanwhile, 244 people were declared recovered or were discharged on the day (see full bulletin).

So far, 13,348 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. There are currently 3,003 active cases.