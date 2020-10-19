Discourage festival celebrations

In a shocking warning, a government of India-appointed committee has warned that the onset of winter and the upcoming festivals may increase people’s susceptibility to Covid-19 and laxity at this point can again lead to a spike. The committee has cited the example of Kerala, where, after the celebration of Onam festival from 22 August to 2 September, a sharp rise was observed from 8 September onwards. Relaxation in safety measures can lead to a significant rise. These findings are a stark warning for the people as well as the government of Arunachal too.

The festival as well as picnic season is arriving in the state. Festivals like Durga Puja, Diwali, Christmas, etc, are around the corner. These festivals are big attractions and the authorities should properly regulate the celebration of these festivals. The number of Covid-19 cases is also increasing in the state. What is most worrying is that Covid is becoming fatal and is causing deaths of many people. Further, the situation is getting worsened due to the irresponsible behaviour of the people. Still now, the people of the state are not taking the Covid-19 pandemic seriously. They rubbish it as some normal cough or flu, which is absolutely wrong. Remember, the World Health Organization did not declare it as a pandemic for fun. Scientists across the world are battling to find a cure for it. Keeping in mind the warning that the onset of the festival season may lead to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the state government should impose stricter measures and discourage people as much as possible from attending any festival.