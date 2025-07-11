Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has supported awarding India’s highest civilian honour to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. There should be no debate on this, as the Nobel laureate is one of the most deserving recipients of the award. For his contributions to world peace, his teachings on compassion, and his advocacy of the Nalanda school of thought, he stands out as a true leader. He is not only the head of the Tibetan Buddhists but also an apostle of peace.

The chief minister has stated that he will write to the Government of India, recommending the award for the Nobel laureate. The demand for this recognition has been ongoing for many years, but the Government of India has yet to act on it. While the Indian state may not want to upset its powerful neighbour, awarding the Dalai Lama would not just be an honour – it would be a strong statement and an assertion of India’s values.

India may be cautious about disturbing the current status quo, but signs of a more assertive stance this year suggest a shift might be underway. If there is one person who most deserves this award, it has to be the monk.