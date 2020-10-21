Disaster mgmt, SSP prog underway

HAYULIANG, Oct 20: The Anjaw district disaster management authority, in collaboration with the 12 Bn NDRF from Doimukh, is conducting a fortnight-long disaster management and school safety programme (SSP) at various schools here since 16 October.

All the stakeholders, including the SDDMA and the incident response team of Hayuliang subdivision, teams of the 20 Rajputana Rifles, the APP, the NCC, health, PHE&WS, public works, electrical and forest departments, and representatives of Sushee Infra & Mining Ltd are participating in the programme.

SSPs at the government upper primary schools in Khupa, Tafraliang, Swamy Camp, Chameliang and Supliang will begin on 21 October.