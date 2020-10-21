CoA conducts trg on millet cultivation

PASIGHAT, Oct 20: The agronomy department of the College of Agriculture (CoA) here in East Siang district, in association with Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millet Research, conducted a training programme on ‘popularization and health benefits of small millets’ on Tuesday.

Resource persons, including Assistant Agronomy Professor Pavan Kumar Goudar, NRM HoD Dr Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik, Associate Professors Dr AS Mailappa and N Devachandra, and East Siang VKV scientist Toge Riba imparted training and sensitized the farmers to the scope and nutritional importance of high-yielding varieties of small millets, and their cultivation and packaging.

Thirty-five farmers and farmwomen from Bodak village participated in the programme, and seeds of small millets along with insect traps were distributed to the farmers.

CoA Dean Prof BN Hazarika and Agronomy Professor SK Bandyopadhyay were also present.