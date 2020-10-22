RGGP principal recognized for excellence and leadership in education

ITANAGAR, Oct 21: Principal of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP), Dr AK Tripathy has been given the golden AIM award for excellence and leadership in education by the DYNERGIC Business Solution. He has been awarded ‘the most dynamic principal.’

He was chosen among many principals from various central and state-government institutions nominated for the award.

Dr Tripathy has extended gratitude to the jury members for selecting him.

“It is a great pleasure for me personally and the RGGP as an institution to receive this award. Arunachal Pradesh is the farthest-most Himalayan state and to receive this award makes it more special” he said.