Webinar on ‘understanding the procedure of maintenance for wife, children and parents’ held

ITANAGAR, Oct 21: The law department of the Himalayan University (HU) conducted a one-day webinar on ‘Understanding the procedure of maintenance for wife, children and parents’, here on Wednesday.

Arunachal Pradesh Legal Service Authority (APLSA) member secretary Jaweplu Chai, in her keynote address, elaborated the procedure of getting maintenance and approaching the court.

The first female judge of Arunachal Pradesh, Chai also highlighted the importance of Section 12 of the Legal Service Authorities Act, 1987 and their functions for the needy people.

Prof Madhumita Dhar Sarkar from the Assam University informed that there are provisions for maintenance for wife, children and parents under Section 125-128 of CPC.

“In the current scenario, even a live-in partner can claim maintenance,” she said, while explaining the procedures for approaching the court.

Professor from University of Delhi, Dr Balaji Naika also explained the procedure to be followed at the family court, while Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) secretary general and advocate, Kani Nada Maling told the history of the APWWS and its activities for protection of women’s rights since 1970.

The experts in the webinar also answered to the queries of participants.

HU’s Faculty of Law HoD Dr Pankaj Chaudhary also spoke.