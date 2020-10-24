ITBPF RTC organizes marathon to mark raising day

KIMIN, Oct 23: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force Recruit Training Centre (ITBPF RTC) here in Papum Pare district organized a 42-km marathon race on Thursday to commemorate the 59th raising day of the ITBPF.

ITBP officers, including Kimin RTC DIG Manmohan Guleria and Himveer jawans took part in the marathon.

Guleria spoke on the value of being mentally and physically fit, especially during this period of pandemic. He congratulated all the participants and felicitated them with certificates of appreciation.