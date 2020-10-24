DC bans sale of liquor, tobacco products to minors

CHANGLANG, Oct 23: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav has issued an order prohibiting the sale of liquor and tobacco products to persons below the age of 18 years.

The order comes in the wake of reports that, in spite of repeated orders issued by the district administration, various shopkeepers in the district are selling liquor and other intoxicating substances like cigarettes and tobacco products to juveniles and students below the age of 18 years.

The DC has directed all the shopkeepers in the district to “seek ID proof (age proof) from the customer before selling liquor and tobacco products.”

Sale of liquor and tobacco products within 100 yards of any educational institution is strictly prohibited, and is punishable under Section 24 of the COTPA Act, 2003, the order read.

All liquor shops have been directed to “maintain entries of all buyers and ensure that CCTV cameras are working 24/7.”

Any shopkeeper violating the rule will be prosecuted under the relevant section of the law and might even have their licence cancelled, the order read.