APSCPCR, APWWS condemn molestation

ITANAGAR, Oct 24: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Saturday condemned the incident in which two minors were allegedly molested in Abo Tani Colony here recently.

The APSCPCR chairperson also called on Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram and asked that the police deal strongly with persons committing crimes against minors, as per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the anti-rape bill, so that “no individual should have guts to take the law in their hands.”

The APSCPCR has also sought detailed updates of the case from the SP and the women police station.

The APWWS Secretary General Kani Nada Maling who held a meeting in this regard with APSCPCR chairperson Gumri Ringu, informed that the SP also expressed serious concern over the reporting of such a case and assured that the police are taking every step to nab the culprit involved in the crime.

An FIR in this regard has already been registered.

Two minors were allegedly molested by an unidentified youth while they were out for a walk in Abo Tani Colony on Thursday morning.