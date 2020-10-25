IUCN launches red-listing process for orchid species assessment

PASIGHAT, Oct 24: The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) e-launched its red-listing process in Arunachal for orchid species assessment on Saturday.

The project was launched on a virtual platform by Sports Minister Mama Natung, who spoke on the flora and fauna present in Arunachal and the different orchid species available in the state.

Dr David Allen of the IUCN’s red list unit and IUCN species expert Dr NM Ishwar thoroughly discussed the IUCN and the project.

The sainik school students here in East Siang also attended the e-launch of the project and learned about the different orchid species in Arunachal and their utility.